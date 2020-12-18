Motorcyclist dies in Waianae accident

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Waianae on Thursday, Dec. 17.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened around 3:40 p.m. On Waianae Valley Road and Mill Street.

The motorcyclist was going north on Waianae Valley Road. It hit a car at the intersection on Mill Street.

Related Content 40-year-old man in critical condition following motorcycle collision in Waianae

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. Police say the motorcyclist was 33 years old. EMS previously said he was a 40-year-old.

The 30-year-old female driver of the car was not injured. She stayed at the scene.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors on the motorcycle operator.

This is the 50th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 50 at this same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.