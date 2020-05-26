Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident on Honoapiilani Highway on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Monday afternoon on Honoapiilani Highway.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and he died at the scene.

He’s been identified as 66-year-old Patrick Chin of Kahana.

The driver of the truck and his two passengers were not hurt.

Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor in this crash.