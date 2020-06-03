Live Now
KHON2 News at 10

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Kunia Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s been a deadly crash in Kunia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Kunia Road.

EMS says the victim is a 23-year-old motorcyclist.

The road is closed in both directions at Anonui Street.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories