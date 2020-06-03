Motorcyclist dies in crash on Kunia Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s been a deadly crash in Kunia.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Kunia Road.
EMS says the victim is a 23-year-old motorcyclist.
The road is closed in both directions at Anonui Street.
Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.
