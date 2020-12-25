Motorcyclist dies in Christmas eve traffic accident in Pukalani on Maui

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in Pukalani on Christmas eve.
It happened around 11:15 pm. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 on Haleakala Highway northwest of Haliimaile Road
Police say a motorcycle was going down the highway on the wrong side of the road when it hit a car head-on.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. The motorcyclist has been identified as 63-year-old Greg Hanks of Pukalani.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.