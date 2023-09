First responders at the scene of a vehicle collision on Kapiolani Boulevard in Kakaako, Hawaii on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old male motorcyclist is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Kakaako on Thursday evening.

Witness told police the motorcyclist was speeding on Kapiolani Boulevard when he was broadsided by a car attempting to turn into a private establishment.