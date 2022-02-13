Motorcyclist dies after colliding into SUV on Maui Veterans Highway

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene after it hit an SUV on Maui Veterans Highway North of Kamaaina Road. Kahului, Hawaii, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) – A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene after it hit an SUV on Maui Veterans Highway North of Kamaaina Road in Kahului.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding when it smashed into the back of an SUV going south bound toward Kihei on Maui Veterans Highway.

The SUV spun out, crossed the grassy center median then wen into the Kahului bound lanes, rolled over several times and landed in the middle of both North bound lanes of Maui Veterans Highway.

Police say the motorcyclist has been identified as a 49-year-old male from Wailuku.

The driver of the SUV, who is a 39-year-old woman, was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

This is the fifth traffic fatality on Maui this year compared to one at the same time last year.