Motorcyclist dead following collision with truck on Lualualei Homestead Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man was found dead following a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a truck.

It happened at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, near Lualualei Homestead Road and Halona Road.

Honolulu EMS responded to the scene and a pronouncement of death was made for the man who was driving the motorcycle.

A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were in the truck at the time of the collision. They both suffered minor injuries. EMS says they denied transportation to the hospital.

No further details are available at this time.