HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he braked, and skidded in the Kaneohe area, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 20 on Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway.

Police said the motorcyclist was going southbound on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection of Kamehameha Highway when he braked, and skidded across the grassy median.

He suffered a head injury, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said speed appears to be a factor, and it is unknown of alcohol or drugs were factors.