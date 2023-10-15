HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist received advanced life support from Honolulu EMS after crashing into a couple of parked cars in Kailua Sunday afternoon.

EMS responded to the scene at 3:53 p.m. on Hamakua Drive and Hahani Street where they said they administered the treatment on the motorcyclist, and continued to do so as they rushed to an emergency room.

According to EMS, a patient sitting in one of the vehicles was evaluated and refused transport to a hospital.

Hamakua Drive Northbound on from Hekili Street to Hahani Street is closed per police.