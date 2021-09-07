Motorcyclist, 20, dies in Kapolei after crashing into tree

FILE – Honolulu police block off southbound lanes of Kapolei Parkway after a fatal motorcycle crash, Oahu, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 20-year-old man died after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree on Kapolei Parkway near Renton Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Police reported the southbound lanes of Renton Road to Kapolei Parkway were closed around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday.

EMS said personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the 20-year-old motorcyclist dead on arrival.

Police were still at the scene at 2:50 p.m. and southbound lanes of Kapolei Parkway remained blocked off.