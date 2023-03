HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcycle crash on Farrington Highway in Kapolei on Friday morning, March 31 has put a young man in the hospital.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle around 4:29 a.m.

Paramedics performed life-saving treatment on the 22-year-old patient and transported him to a trauma center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available to us.