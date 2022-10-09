HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle entered an intersection and collided with a bus.

The 43-year-old man was traveling westbound on Salt Lake Boulevard on a 2000 Honda motorcycle and as he was approaching the Aloha Stadium main entrance, he entered the intersection and crashed into the side of a 2017 MCI Bus, according to HPD.

The bus was traveling northbound on Salt Lake Boulevard towards the stadium entrance.

Police reported the bus was driven by a 64-year-old man.

The motorcyclist was transferred to the hospital in serious condition but his condition worsened and was downgraded to critical condition, according to police.

HPD said that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the collision.

This investigation is ongoing.