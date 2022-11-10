HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a critical motor vehicle crash that left one in critical condition.

On Thursday, Nov. 10 around 2:32 p.m. a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 34-year-old male and a gray Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old male collided.

HPD said that the motorcycle was driving southbound on Kamehameha Highway when he allegedly ran a red light at Wilikina Drive and crashed into the Jeep that was driving north on Kamehameha Highway.

The 27-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was determined to be in critical condition.

HPD noted that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.