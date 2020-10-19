Motorcycle accident kills one in Pearl City

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Pearl City area on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

Honolulu police reported that a male motorcyclist was speeding northbound on Komo Mai Drive near Lanikeha Place. Officials said that he lost control and crashed into the curb. He was then ejected onto the right shoulder.

Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died. The man has not yet been identified.

Authorities said that at the time of the crash, he was not wearing a helmet and that speed contributed to the incident. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributors.

This is the 42nd traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 41 at the same time in 2019.

