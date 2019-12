The city’s self-service motor vehicle registration kiosks are back up and running after undergoing statewide maintenance.

The five kiosks allow residents 24/7 access to quickly process motor vehicle registrations. The kiosks are located in select Safeway supermarkets:

Beretania Safeway

Kaneohe Safeway

Kapahulu Safeway

Kapolei Safeway

Waimalu Safeway

You can visit City & County’s website for more information.