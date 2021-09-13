Motor Vehicle Registration at the DMV on Kaua’i, will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16

LIHU’E (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i’s Motor Vehicle Registration division of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, to accommodate a staff training.
The Motor Vehicle Registration division’s normal hours will resume on Friday, Sept. 17. COK said the last customers will be seen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Drivers Licensing division of the DMV will remain open during regular operating hours.
According to COK, the normal hours of operation at the DMV are from 8 a.m.to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for state and federal holidays.
Residents with appointments, may check in for a scheduled appointment up to 15 minutes prior to their appointment time.
However, if you are five minutes late, the appointment will be canceled and you will be considered a walk-in customer.
Additionally, Kupuna Hour is still available for those 65 years or older from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, with no appointments necessary.
For more info go to, www.kauai.gov/DMV.