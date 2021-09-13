Motor Vehicle Registration at the DMV on Kaua’i, will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16

LIHU’E (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i’s Motor Vehicle Registration division of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, to accommodate a staff training.

The Motor Vehicle Registration division’s normal hours will resume on Friday, Sept. 17. COK said the last customers will be seen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Meanwhile, the Drivers Licensing division of the DMV will remain open during regular operating hours.

According to COK, the normal hours of operation at the DMV are from 8 a.m.to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for state and federal holidays.

Residents with appointments, may check in for a scheduled appointment up to 15 minutes prior to their appointment time.

However, if you are five minutes late, the appointment will be canceled and you will be considered a walk-in customer.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Additionally, Kupuna Hour is still available for those 65 years or older from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, with no appointments necessary.

For more info go to, www.kauai.gov/DMV.