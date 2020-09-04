EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A motor vehicle investigation prompted the several lane closures in Ewa on Thursday night, Sept. 3.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The Honolulu Police Department reported that several lanes on Fort Weaver Road Ewa-bound are closed between Laulaunui and Aawa.
Details surrounding the incident are limited, and there has been no word on any reported injuries.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Motor vehicle investigation prompts multiple lane closures on Fort Weaver Road
- COVID clusters continue on neighbor islands
- Trade winds ease off a bit before restrengthening
- Lawmakers want Gen. Hara to take the lead on contact tracing
- People still struggling to get assistance with PUA benefits