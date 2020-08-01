Car crash on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei kills one, prompts road closure

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A motor vehicle collision left one man dead in the Kapolei area on Friday, July 31.

This happened around 2:30 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the car crash involved one car with a single occupant. The car was a Lincoln vehicle that was driven by a 43-year-old man. Police said that the man was traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway at the Hoomohala Avenue intersection.

For unknown reasons, the car veered to the center median and struct a concrete support pillar for the rail system. Police say that when the car impacted with the pillar, the driver was ejected from the car.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of the crash. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Speed appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 30th traffic fatality in 2020 compared to 34 at the same time in 2019. This investigation is ongoing.

All northbound lanes on Kualakai Parkway were closed between Keahumoa Parkway and Hoomohala Street. The lanes were later reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

Latest Stories on KHON2