HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department are responding to an accident on Kamehameha Highway after a reported motor vehicle collision left 2 in the hospital.

According to police, the two left eastbound lanes are closed on Kamehameha Highway near the Navy Exchange Mall.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 78-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 78-year-old man is in serious condition after the crash.

EMS said that the two individuals were in the same car and classified the crash as a single-vehicle collision.

The woman was transferred to the hospital and the man is in the trauma facility.

According to HPD, police are still on scene.