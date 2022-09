HONOLULU (KHON2) — A tree has fallen from a motor vehicle crash, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD reported that Kapiolani Boulevard westbound lanes from Mahukona Street to the First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani Branch are closed due to the fallen tree.

HPD, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.