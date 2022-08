HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident on South King Street.

Part of King Street eastbound lanes are being diverted to Ward Avenue southbound lanes.

Emergency Medical Services reported a 60 year old man in serious condition after being hit by a car while on his bicycle.

HPD and EMS are on scene and currently investigating.