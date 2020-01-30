Head-on crash in Hawaii leaves three people in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car accident left three people in serious condition in the Hawaii Kai area on Wednesday night, January 29, around 8 p.m.

The accident prompted the closure of Kealahou Street closed in both directions between Hawaii Kai Drive and Holokai Place.

According to a police officer on the scene, two vehicles were involved in the incident. One car was headed in one direction when it crashed into another vehicle going the other way.

One person was extracted from one of the cars.

Police on the scene said that three people were left in serious condition and were taken to an area hospital.

It is unknown yet if speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.