Motor vehicle accident prompts partial closure of Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Road closures were prompted for a motor vehicle accident in the Kaneohe area just before 8 p.m. on February 2.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the southbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway fronting Kaneohe Bakery were closed.

Southbound lanes of Kamehameha Hwy are closed fronting Kaneohe Bakery due to a motor vehicle accident. Contraflow traffic is set up. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) February 3, 2020

The closure, however, did not last long as it was lifted an hour later.

It was not made clear to what caused the accident. Police are investigating on whether if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

So far, there has been no word on any reported injuries.

We will update this post when more information is made available.