Motor vehicle accident prompts partial closure of Kalanianaole Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motor vehicle accident has prompted road closures along Kalanianaole Highway on Sunday night, March 1, around 8:16 p.m.

This is located between Lanai Lookout and the Halona Blowhole. The closure is in both directions.

So far, no word on the condition of those involved in the accident. It was also not made clear to what started the accident.

Honolulu police say that because of the road closure, vehicles are being turned around at both ends.

This post will be updated when more information is made available.