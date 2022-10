HONOLULU (KHON2) — A road closure was reported by Honolulu Police Department on all eastbound lanes on Kapi’olani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street due to a motor vehicle accident.

Police said the accident involves a moped and a motorcycle.

Kamakee mauka bound lanes were also closed, according to police, but lanes are now open.

HPD, Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department were on the scene.