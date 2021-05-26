Mother’s vehicle smashed during Kalihi HPD shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect remains in the hospital on Wednesday, May 26, after being shot by Honolulu police in Kalihi late in the evening of Tuesday, May 25.

Police say plainclothes Crime Reduction Unit officers went to serve bench warrants to 27-year-old Dion Kitzmiller on Hikina Lane.

Those officers saw him driving a Jeep with two other passengers.

Kitzmiller allegedly waved a handgun at the approaching officers before he drove off and hit four other cars.

“After that all you hear is crashing, two cars colliding, but it wasn’t just one time it was maybe three four times,” resident Clayrissa Souza said.

Souza’s vehicle was one of those damaged in the melee.

Officers approached the Jeep again once Kitzmiller stopped.

“All I saw was a swarm of police officers surrounding a car,” Souza said. “They were screaming, ‘Get out of the car, get out of the car, step out of the car!’ Then I didn’t know what happened, I couldn’t see the driver of the car obviously but after that, that’s when they started shooting and I ran back inside”

HPD says Kitzmiller still had the gun.

“As they did, the suspect turned towards the officers still brandishing the handgun and one of the officers fired multiple shots, striking the suspect in the upper body,” said acting chief Rade Vanic.

Kitzmiller was taken to the hospital in critical condition. HPD says they recovered a gun at the scene.

Souza says she did not see the shooting.

“So I went, shut off my lights and lock my doors because I have a child so his safety came first. Before anything else I was like I’ll worry about my car later,” Souza said

HPD was criticized for not identifying themselves verbally during the shooting of Lindani Myeni on Wednesday, April 14.

HPD says the plain clothes officers identified themselves this time, but were not wearing body cameras.

“They were fully attired in police bulletproof vests with clearly identifiable police markings on both the front and back of the vests.” Vanic said.

HPD adds that there is security footage from a nearby building but has no plans to release it.

Kitzmiller was wanted on charges that include kidnapping and terroristic threatening. He also has eight prior convictions, six of which are felonies.

Souza now must get a rental car until her vehicle is repaired. She says doing so will be difficult with her young child.

“I have a baby I can’t be walking around with him all that stuff so it’s kind of inconvenient,” she said.