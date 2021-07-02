Mother, son reportedly escape from Kailua house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said a mother and her adult son reportedly escaped a house fire without injuries in Kailua on Friday, July 2.

The fire was reported at 12:19 p.m. at 343 Maluniu Ave., according to HFD.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 12:24 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a single-story home. HFD aggressively attacked the fire and performed a search for occupants. The fire was brought under control at 12:34 and fully extinguished by 1:09 p.m., according to fire officials.

A fire investigator is determining the origin and cause of the blaze, according to HFD, and there are no damage estimates as of Friday afternoon.

