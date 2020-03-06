Mother, son in child California child abduction found on Maui county bus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A California child abduction case has made its way to Maui, and both the mother and the child has been located in Maui on March 5.

Autumn Stone, 38, from Santa Rosa, California, was arrested under a felony warrant issued by the Sonoma County court on March 5, around 9:40 a.m.

Maui police requested the public’s assistance in locating Stone and her 9-year-old son, Santiago Barros-Stone, on March 4 after the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating the two.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department believe that the child was taken by his mother, who was recently served with a custody order that prohibits her from seeing her child.

While riding the county bus on March 5 at about 9:11 a.m. 35-year-old Kahului resident Keith Keahi recognized the mother and son from social media posts.

He texted 911 to alert police of their location.

The county bus was located in Wailuku, where the mother and son were contacted by police.

The woman was arrested and her son was taken into protective custody, pending release to family. Stone’s bail has been set to $25,000.