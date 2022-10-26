HONOLULU (KHON2) — Choose love. That’s the message a mother made her mission to share after losing her son in one of the country’s worst school shootings. She’s currently in Hawaii to tell parents and teachers about the lessons she’s learned.

Jesse Lewis was a typical 6-year-old boy who loved ice cream cake and toy soldiers. He was full of joy.

On December 14, 2012, Jesse, and 25 others at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, were killed by a gunman.

Since then, his mother, Scarlett Lewis has made it her mission to share a message Jesse had written on their kitchen chalkboard before he was murdered.

“He wrote: ‘Nurturing, healing, love’ and I saw that after his death and I was just amazed,” Lewis said. ” I realized that he had left us the solution.”

From there, she developed the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation. That focuses on teaching social and emotional learning.

Her program and formula using courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion, has been adopted at schools across the country including Hawaii.

“The Choose Love curriculum and initiative have been at Mauka Lani for two years,” said Neil Batad, Principal at Mauka Lani Elementary.

“My goal is for the whole Makakilo and Kapolei community is to come together with the school, choose love, show love, show forgiveness and compassion and who knows we can definitely change the world.”

Throughout the week, Lewis has been talking to students, parents and teachers on Oahu.

Alan Schmidt’s two daughters have been learning the program.

“I think they’re teaching a lot of the right lessons and we’re trying to stay involved in what our kids are interested in and show our support for the things that they’re learning,” Schmidt said.

“I really appreciate what they’re doing with these girls and with the rest of the suit ends in this program,” Tina Schmidt said.

Parent and Mauka Lani Elementary 2nd grade teacher Ingrid Dufford said students are taking it to heart.

“They love it,” Dufford said. “They love using the terminology and they love going out there and displaying the ingredients. And they’ve actually really been drawn to it. I definitely feel like it’s already made a difference.”

For Lewis, the Choose Love program is her way of helping to prevent another senseless tragedy by creating positive action, and by honoring her son’s memory.

“His spirit still lives on in the program and I know he’s helping me every step of the way.”

The program and all of its lessons are available online for free.