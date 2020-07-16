Mother says she had a ‘gut feeling’ Michael Miske was involved with her son’s disappearance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shelly Miguel said it’s been a living hell not knowing what happened to her son, Johnathan Fraser, 21, after he went missing four years ago. She said she feels mixed emotions hearing Michael Miske Jr. was indicted in connection with his kidnapping and murder.

She said she had a gut feeling that Miske was somehow involved with her only son’s disappearance.

“Finally I know my son is getting justice. And it has definitely been confirmed he did not just drop off the face of the earth and he did not disappear on his own– that somebody actually took him. His best friend’s father. To have the confirmation of my worse fears.”

Miguel said Johnathan was last seen in public at the Majah Rajah concert July 29, 2016 — the night before he went missing.

Johnathan’s then girlfriend, Ashley Wong, told KHON2 that she saw him at their apartment the day he disappeared. His car was found on Kuliouou Road eight days later.

“My son was very close with the family. He would never ever just fall off the face of the earth and not want anything to do with us,” said Miguel.

There’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about him.

“I miss hearing my son’s voice. The kisses, the hugs, the conversation. That one of a kind laugh. His smell. His presence. I miss it all,” Miguel said as she choked back tears.

All she wants are answers and to be able to lay her son to rest.

“I need to give my son peace and rest. I need to find where he is. When I give my son peace and rest, then I too shall have peace and rest.”

“They need to be held accountable and I hope this means that no one will ever be hurt again by these people.”

Miguel said Johnathan and Miske’s son, Caleb-Jordan Miske-Lee, were extremely close.

“My son and (Miske’s son) Caleb were best of friends, they called each other bro. They were basically two peas in a pod those two boys.”

They were both in a car accident in November 2015. Miske-Lee died in March 2016 from injuries related to the crash, but Johnathan survived.

“I hope that they’re held accountable for everything that they did cause the only thing my son was guilty of was loving Caleb.”

