Mother of Charli Scott sees her daughter’s body for the first time after 6 years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man convicted of killing Charli and her unborn child has filed an appeal, so the family must painfully wait to arrange a proper burial.

But that hasn’t stopped the outpouring of love and support.

Family, friends, and community members gathered to honor two precious young lives that were tragically taken away.

“In the face of adversity or struggle she would always make the best of it and she would make you smile and she would take on your pain,” said father Robert Scott.

It was a memorial service unlike any other but Charli’s parents say it was a step in the right direction and should’ve happened a long time ago.

“It’s just very significant because it allows us to move forward on at least one level and know that has been done for her we are nowhere near done because until she has a proper burial I’m not done fighting for her,” said mother Kimberlyn Scott.

After years of waiting, the family took the first few steps to see Charli’s body in a private viewing.

For Kimberlyn, this was her first time seeing her daughter.

“I advocate for other families of homicide victims and everyone of them tells me I had that moment where I laid with my child and I’m very envious of that very envious of that goodby in a way for me today this is that goodbye that needed to happen,” she said.

As far as Prosecuting Attorney Don Guzman recalls, this kind of viewing has not been done before so great precautions were taken because the murder case is now on appeal.

“I tried to make sure that we followed standard protocol in terms of no chain of custody is broken we’ve placed the remains under glass seal and held it just to private viewing just for family,” said Maui Prosecuting Attorney Don Guzman.

But the family is pushing for change.

They have a petition in hopes to amend the current law so that the body submitted into evidence could be released to family members before the case is completely finished.

“In a way today is me admitted after about 6 years of searching everywhere I can that I’m afraid I will never find her and that this might be all I get of her,” said Kimberlyn.

The family says they will not rest until Charli is laid to rest.

But it’s a difficult journey they will not have to face alone.

“Having community here was very strange at first to involve people I just met in such a personal thing but it’s become a strengthening thing,” said Robert.

Since Steven Capobianco filed an appeal, the family says the process could take another three to five years until Charli’s body is turned over.

But they hope they don’t have to wait that long.