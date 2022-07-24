A mother monk seal injures a swimmer at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mother monk seal injured a swimmer at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, according to the Hawaii Marine Animal Response organization.

It happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, July 24.

A Hawaiian monk seal affectionately known as Rocky gave birth about two weeks ago to a pup on Saturday, July 9 at Kaimana Beach.

HMAR said in partnership with NOAA Fisheries have been monitoring the mom and pup.

HMAR said the swimmer was taken by the emergency medical services team.

Witnesses told KHON2 that the mother monk seal was barking in the water when she injured the woman.

