HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mother monk seal injured a swimmer at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, according to the Hawaii Marine Animal Response organization.
It happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
A Hawaiian monk seal affectionately known as Rocky gave birth about two weeks ago to a pup on Saturday, July 9 at Kaimana Beach.
HMAR said in partnership with NOAA Fisheries have been monitoring the mom and pup.
HMAR said the swimmer was taken by the emergency medical services team.
Witnesses told KHON2 that the mother monk seal was barking in the water when she injured the woman.
People are again reminded that Hawaiian monk seal moms with pups are protective, can be dangerous, and have inflicted serious wounds on nearby swimmers. We continue to warn people not to engage in in-water activities when a monk seal mother with a pup are in the area and to stay at least 150 feet from mother seals with pups. We ask people to please follow the guidance and instructions provided by HMAR, NOAA, Ocean Safety, or other authorized parties on the beach. Should people have questions about where and when they should engage in in-water activities, please ask an Ocean Safety lifeguard. Continued vigilance is advised for several more weeks until the mother monk seal weans her pup.Hawaii Marine Animal Response