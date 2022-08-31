HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines operated their very first flight with a mother and daughter pilot on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Mother, Captain Kamelia Zarka and her daughter, First Officer Maria Zarka took flight over the pacific.

Hawaiian Airlines first mother daughter pilots (Courtesy: Bryan Shirota – Hawaiian Airlines)

Both pilots flew from neighboring islands in the Boeing 717 aircraft.

According to Hawaiian Airlines, the daughter was hired as a Boeing 717 first officer earlier this year and the mother, a Boeing 717 captain was the first Tongan woman to captain a commercial airline.

The mother and daughter pilot duo is encouraging other young girls to follow their dreams.