HONOLULU (KHON2) —

During the next couple of days, moderate easterly trade winds will weaken and shift out of the southeast from Kauai to Molokai, bringing a return of stable daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes.

Trade winds will be disrupted state-wide Wednesday night and Thursday as a surface ridge is pushed over the islands by an advancing front.

The front will potentially bring wet and unsettled weather to portions of the state Friday into the weekend.