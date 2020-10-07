Mostly dry with light trade winds through this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drier air will move in from the east beginning tomorrow, which will limit shower activity through at least Friday. Uncertainty exists in the weekend weather forecast due to an upper low lingering north of the state. However, confidence is high that the light to moderate trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend. Models show pockets of moisture moving through the state late in the weekend into early next week. This could bring an uptick of showers Saturday evening into early next week.