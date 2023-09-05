HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mostly cloudy conditions are expected through Thursday, thanks to high cirrus clouds moving through the islands. These clouds have produced beautiful sunrises and sunsets lately, and we can expect more to come Wednesday and Thursday.

Showers remain windward but not much is expected. The only area of the islands that could see heavy rain is the Kona Coast of Hawaii Island, during the afternoons and clearing out in the early evening. No other areas of Hawaii are expected to see heavy rain.