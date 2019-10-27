HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is coming soon.
Go.Frontier used Google Trends sites that the most popular spooky movie for kids in Hawaii is Hotel Transylvania.
Go.Frontier looked at all 50 states to produce this report. Click here for the full report.
