HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer travel demand is up this year as many people are booking their vacations and looking for stay accommodations.

Whether you live in Hawaii and want to visit another island, or you are wanting to take a trip to the mainland, booking an Airbnb might be your best interest.

IPX 1031, a website that offers qualified intermediary services, came out with their study on the most desired Airbnb destinations in every state.

They looked at more than 2,000 cities, towns and locations across the country from May 2021 through May 2022. They also analyzed the most popular Google search terms related to Airbnb rentals.

When looking for an Airbnb, is having free Wi-Fi a necessity, or could you go without the Wi-Fi as long as you are by the ocean?

Hawaii residents were most interested in looking at Airbnb listings in Honolulu, Anaheim and Princeville. The top three amenities Hawaii residents wanted in their Airbnb’s are a hammock, Wi-Fi and an office.

Alabama, Hawaii, California, Georgia and more southern states had high search results looking for an Airbnb by the beach.

To read the full report on the most desired Airbnb destinations in every state, head to IPX 1031’s website.