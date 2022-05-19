HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you remember your dreams once you wake up? Many people don’t; however, if you do remember, do you search what that dream could mean?

A new study by MyVision looked at the most common dreams from each state. They used Google metrics on what types of dreams people searched for after waking up.

They report dreams can have different meanings to different people. Sometimes they might hold a significance, and other times it might be a re-enactment of distorted events that took place earlier in the day.

To gather information from each state, they looked at thousands of Google searches over the span of two years.

Their analytics showed common themes in certain parts of the country. For example, southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia reported dreams of snakes. Florida’s most popular dream searched were about alligators.

On the West Coast, people had romantic dreams about a crush or love interest. In Hawaii, many people dreamt about centipedes.

Centipedes are common pests located around the country and here in Hawaii. Because they thrive in warm damp conditions, you’ll probably come across quite a few when living or visiting the islands. You can usually find them hiding under pieces of wood, rocks, leaves or mulch.

It is important to note centipede’s can bite and their bites look like other bug bites. Usually, treatment for centipede bites focus on symptom relief and can be treated at home.

Treatment options:

Apply heat to the bite as quickly as possible. Immersing the wound in hot water or using hot compresses dilutes venom.

Ice packs can be used to reduce swelling.

Use medications to reduce pain, allergic reactions, and inflammation. These include antihistamines, anesthetics, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

To read the full report and see the breakdown of popular dreams searched per state head to MyVision’s website.