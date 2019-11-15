Morning fire damages part of the Volcano Golf and Country Club

HAWAII (KHON2) — An early-morning fire on Thursday, November 14, damaged part of the Volcano Golf and Country Club.

According to Hawaii County fire officials, shortly before 5 a.m. a neighbor heard the fire crackling and called 911.

When firefighters got there, they found the retail portion fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to keep it under control until the next companies from Pahala and Keaau, which are both more than 20 miles away, arrived.

Water tankers from Pahoa and Pahala supplied the water since there are no hydrants in the area.

The fire gutted the retail and office area but the restaurant, changing rooms, golf carts, and storage areas were saved.

Damage is estimated at over $1.1 million dollars.

No one was hurt.