HOLUALOA (KHON2) — It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.

After the sighting, the Department of Land and Natural Resources set up cameras and bait at two different stations along the property. This week, the DLNR reset a camera and bait station deeper in the forest, but nothing has turned up.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

An expert said that doesn’t mean there’s no cat.

“Big cats can move eight to 10 miles a day,” UH Manoa Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management assistant professor Melissa Price said. “There’s studies that have done radio collars on feral cats that live on the Big Island. They track them going as far as 20 kilometers a day, which is about 8 miles a day. There are similar studies of Pumas that show the same kind of distance,”

The DLNR said sightings have been reported in up to 10 different locations. The first in Holualoa is the only one so far with evidence.

Some other reported sightings to the DLNR are three miles away in Pualani Estates, then branching out 40 miles to Kawaihae, 70 miles to Kau, and 90 miles away in Mountain View.

“Is it possible they could get that far over a series of days? Yes. Given the lava fields, the rough terrain, it might be kind of unlikely that they would go that far,” Price said.

The DLNR has declined to send resources to those unverified sightings so far.

“Without some sort of evidence (more than just the word of a witness), it is difficult for us to investigate. Thus, we have not followed up in any of these areas,” the DLNR said.

If you’re a Big Island resident, especially near Kona, keep those cameras ready.

“I would encourage folks who think they may have a sighting in their area and they’re curious whether it might come back, you can get motion-activated game cameras or if you’ve got a Ring system on your house that you want to point out toward the yard if you live in a remote area, it’s possible you could capture something coming by if it’s there,” Price said.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can report a sighting by clicking here or calling 808-643-7378.