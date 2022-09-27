HONOLULU (KHON2) — In-person tryouts are happening again on the Big Island for a new Apple TV+ series starring Jason Momoa. The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii shared the announcement here on Monday, Sept. 26.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.

Another round of tryouts is happening Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hilo. Only those who apply and are selected will know where the location is.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Pacific Islander warriors ages 18 to 55, male or female

Athletic and movement training preferred

NOTE: Tryouts include intense physical activity. If you were in the previous tryouts, do not apply again.

If you’re interested in being a background actor portraying a warrior, email cow@ahartcasting.com with the subject line: “WARRIOR BI 929” and include your full name, height, weight, phone number, full body photos of yourself (no hats or glasses) and a short description of movement training. Dance, sports and martial arts are a few examples of movement training.

You must also include how flexible your weekday schedule is for filming and if you’re capable of doing stunts. Filming usually requires a full day of availability.

According to the post, preference will go to those who attended a recent open call or are registered on their database. You will receive the address and details to try out only if selected. However, if you don’t get an invitation, it does not mean you won’t be used elsewhere in the show!

The tryouts on Thursday are only for people who want to be considered for the Big Island film location warriors. If you’re located on a different island but are willing to come out to the Big Island on film dates, then you can apply.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Follow “Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawai” on Facebook or Instagram for updates.