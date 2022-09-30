HONOLULU (KHON2) – Inflation is hitting the pockets of Hawaii residents hard. With rental units rising in costs, gas prices soaring and the cost of groceries getting more expensive, it is difficult to stay afloat.

One group getting the brunt of inflation are Hawaii college students and young adults just getting started in their careers.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has a Food Vault available for students to utilize on campus.

Students with a valid UH ID can stop by and pick up non-perishable items during the Fall and Spring semesters in Hemenway Hall 111.

According to Food Vault Hawaii, they have seen an increase in UHM students utilizing them throughout the semester.

They are currently open six hours a week and will see about 120 students during the six hours each week. Between Oct. 2018 and May 2022 they assisted over 1,100 unique student users.

People in the community can donate food and toiletries to Food Vault Hawaii. For more information on what you can and can’t donate head to their website.

Food Vault Hawaii will be doing a Pre-Thanksgiving Food and Toiletry Drive starting mid-October and running through November.