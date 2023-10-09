HONOLULU (KHON2) – In three weeks kids will be trick or treating once again.

But, kids might want to get an early start on the holiday, because there might not be as many treats this year.



A national survey found half of its participants plan on spending the same amount for candy this year, but will buy less due to higher prices.

“We’ve seen an uptick in sugar prices going on, and manufacturing too everyone wants a higher wage so that factors in on the outcome of what the price for candy is,” explained Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President.

Extreme weather across the globe with places seeing too much flooding, or too much drought are why sugar production is low.

The same survey found half of Halloween candy buyers spend $25 or less on treats.

The National Retail Federation found that consumers plan to spend more on decorations and costumes than years past. In fact, a survey found 70% of people plan to be costumes this year.

Here in Hawaii, popular costumes are Demon Slayer for men and boys, Harry Potter, Wolverine, Spiderman, Little Mermaid and Wednesday Addams.

“A popular mask getting attention is the bling, or rhinestone mask of ghost face from Scream,” explained Andrew Shum, Party City Honolulu Vice President. “Not a lot of locations were able to get this mask on the mainland, and when they do, they sell out quickly.”

He said business has picked up quite a bit.

“There are certain days where it was a lot busier than last year,” explained Shum. “I do think this year it will be a last minute Halloween rush, and my advice is come buy your costumes early while we have them in stock, and then you’re avoiding lines too.”

Barbie is expected to be very popular this year too, but instead of having Barbie costumes, you can expect to find more accessories instead, that way you can design your own costume around the accessories.



Harry Potter hanging lights sold out quickly and Party City Honolulu has exclusive five-foot hanging Exorcist dolls which are expected to sell out quickly.