HONOLULU(KHON2) — Little fire ants may be tiny but they are causing huge headaches.

Lanikai resident Aaron Johnson found out they had them after his kids were stung while sleeping inside their cribs.

He said the kids woke up one morning with welts on them and they couldn’t figure out why until the next night.

“We heard the youngest in (his bed) crying and so we came back in and he said, ‘Oh daddy, my legs hurt, my legs hurt’ and so we get out of the flashlight and go way down and we see this a little tiny ants,” Johnson said. “As I pulled the kids out and pulled up their pillow, you could see little tiny ants on their pillow, pulled the mattress and little tiny ants just in the corners there.”

Johnson said he worried they were little fire ants and after taking a sample to the Hawaii Ant Lab it was confirmed.

But HAL told him, they weren’t alone.

“They said the neighbors have them and also those neighbors and those guys over there, so we just are one more house on there on their list,” he said.

“It turns out that Lanikai is a major hub for investigations,” Rep. Lisa Marten (D) explained. “I think there’s seven different pockets of many houses in each pocket that are infested.”

The insects aren’t just in Lanikai. There are more than 40 colonies island wide. According to the Oahu Invasive Species Committee, 80% of them on the Windward side.

Marten has been working closely with HAL informing Lanikai residents, trying to stop the spread there.

“It’s like having ukus,” Marten said. “You can’t just treat one house. You gotta get everybody surveyed and you gotta get everybody treated at the same time otherwise the infestation will just keep spreading.”

The Lanikai Mokumanu beach access and the foliage along Lanikai beach were treated last Friday to kill the pests and will go through several more treatments in the coming months.

One of the Biggest concerns, especially in that area of the beach, is that the little fire ants will build colonies inside the canoes and potentially hitch-hike out to the Mokulua Islands, which is a bird sanctuary, or anywhere else where the canoes go.

OISC Outreach Coordinator Erin Bishop said they are one of the most detrimental pests to date.

“It’s got such terrible impacts across the board to agriculture, our economy, our health, the health of our pets, our environment. It’s not something that we can let go,” Bishop explained.

The painful stings can leave welts for weeks and blind pets. The infestations on Big Island have even forced farms to close having negative economic impacts.

And Bishop said they are severely under funded.

“We’re really trying to just tread water until we can get more funding and more staff to be able to tackle all of the known infestations,” she explained.

While the problem is too far gone on the Big Island according to Michelle Montgomery, manager of the Hawaii Ant Lab, there is still hope for the other islands.

“Everybody is at risk throughout the state” Montgomery said. “These ants are on Maui or Oahu and Kauai so everybody has the potential for being infested no matter where you are. Know that there is hope and there is help available.”

HAL hopes to survey more than 100 homes in Lanikai next week to find out how serious the problem is there.