HONOLULU (KHON2) — Home Depot volunteers picked up some gloves and tools at U.S. VETS Barber’s Point to renovate its facilities in honor of Veteran’s Day.

“It’s going to bring us closer together. More of a bonding,” stated Jermaine Wooden. “Even though we have different branches here, we all serve the country and we should continue to serve each other…”

Wooden is a veteran who joined more than 70 volunteers for the project. He said he’s getting his life back on track with help from organizations like U.S. VETS.

“Our main mission is to get homeless veterans off the street into permanent housing and wrap them around with the services that they need to be successful in their community,” said U.S. VETS Vice President of Clinical Services Kim Cook.

The group came together with the Home Depot Foundation to beautify the outdoor space at Barber’s Point – a partnership that’s still going strong after 12 years. Volunteers built new furniture, upgraded lounge areas with grills, better lighting and even a paint job.

“It really just allows the veterans to have a safe space to rehabilitate,” said Cook. “I think having a quality of life really helps to integrate them better and really helps to increase the quality of life.”

The Home Depot Foundation has donated $475 million and helped renovate 55,000 veteran homes. Home Depot District Community Captain Amare Belay stated volunteer work for veterans is personal.

“35,000 of our own associates are veterans… Giving back is one of our values so we certainly take great pride in doing this,” said Belay.