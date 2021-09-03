More than 6,000 HECO customers affected by power outages in Mililani, Pearl City areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric’s outage map reported power outages in the Mililani, as well as the Pearl City and Waimalu areas on Friday, Sept. 3.

HECO’s outage map reported approximately 4,644 customers in Mililani were without electricity at 5:35 p.m., and the estimated restoration time is 7 p.m. Friday.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

A second power outage affected about 2,208 customers in Waimalu and 929 customers in the Pearl City areas at around 2:57 p.m. and 3:09 p.m., respectively.

The cause for both power outages is currently unknown.