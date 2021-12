Puna, Hawai’i (KHON2) — On Thursday, Hawaiian Electric (HE) gave an update on Twitter and said power was restored to some customers, however, 2592 remain without power in the Upper Puna area on Hawai’i Island, until crews complete repairs.

The estimated restore time is 12 p.m. on Dec. 16. The areas affected by the power outage include Orchid Isle, Royal Hawaiian and Wright Road.

For more information go to HE’s website.