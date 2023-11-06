HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii families counting on food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, have been victimized by hackers who emptied their accounts. The state said more than 200 accounts have been compromised. All of them on Oahu.

SNAP benefit recipients are provided with EBT cards which serve as debit cards to purchase food items. Over the weekend the state said about 230 of them lost nearly all the money in their account.

“Everything was gone,” said Jessy Luther.

“How much did they take?” asked KHON2.

“$2,530-something,” he said.

“They took out $926 from my card and I was really shocked. I was like, how am I gonna provide for my family, put food on the table for the little ones?” said Lauraina Salaivao.

Many of the families went to the processing centers and waited hours, hoping to at least get some of the benefits back.

“We got kids at home and we got no food at home so I had to come here and wait the whole day for it,” said Tausala Milo.

The Dept. Of Human Services said it started on Friday and they believe that it’s happening in different parts of the country.

At this point though DHS said it’s still not clear how the thieves were able to access the system.

“It could be a result of hacking, cloning, phishing, or even skimming. So we’re asking and urging individuals to protect themselves to the extent possible,” said Trista Speer, deputy director at DHS.

Speer is asking account holders to check their balance regularly. And if anything is missing, go to one of the processing centers to have the benefits replaced. They should also change their passwords regularly. And report the missing funds to HPD.

“We are working with law enforcement officials to actively investigate this strenuously as possible, because the Department Of Human Services will not stand for any of our individuals here in Hawaii, who are receiving benefits to be defrauded,” said Speer.

HPD says it’s investigating more than a dozen reports of fraud involving EBT cards, that were reported this weekend.