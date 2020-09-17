More than 1,800 spared from involuntary furloughs at Hawaiian Airlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines sent an amendment to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations on Sept. 16 informing that it was able to reduce the number of involuntary furloughs from 2,037 to 192 union employees.

The action comes after voluntary furloughs closed, which allowed the dramatic decrease. The company said in the letter that the union and its members supported the move.

Hawaiian Airlines had previously sought to furlough employees no earlier than Oct. 1. The company said it had adjusted its July forecast.

